The other day I received an email that suggested we “spring forward with kindness.”
Everyone can use a little kindness in their life, and it’s really not hard to be kind.
A few weeks ago students at Hickory Grove (and probably other schools) found a variety of ways to share words and acts of kindness with their fellow students. What did it cost them? Nothing but a little bit of imagination and the gift of their time.
Years ago country singer Glen Campbell had a hit song called “Try a Little Kindness.”
One of the lines in the song says “Don’t walk around the down and out, lend a helping hand instead of doubt.” Many times when we look at someone we might see a smile on their face, but perhaps their heart is breaking from a recent sorrow or problems that seem to have no answers. Are they being hypocritical? No. Perhaps they are looking for a smile to be returned, to give a glimmer of hope that tomorrow will be a better day. A smile can definitely be a kindness.
Are we to give our help only to those we know, be kind to those who might do something in return for us? No. Paul told the young believers to be kind to strangers, a command that was given often in the Bible, because “thereby some have entertained angels unawares” (Hebrews 13:2).
Acts of kindness often cost little to nothing, except our willingness to give and perhaps a little of our time. A smile, a text message, a phone call, a card or letter. Sometimes acts of kindness will cost a little more, both of our time and our resources — a visit to a nursing home, preparing a meal for a shut-in or even for someone who has worked a double shift at the office and will be tired and hungry when they get home. Maybe the kindness will require even more — a loan that may never be repaid, a helping hand with chores that can never be repaid.
Sometimes our desire to be kind is hindered by what we might see as a hopeless situation: how do you show kindness to a friend who is in a nursing home, suffering from dementia, and will never remember that you visited? Maybe that friend will remember, somewhere deep within herself. Even if she doesn’t remember, the person making the visit will remember, and more importantly, the Lord will remember.
Opportunities to show kindness to others are around us every day, and they are coming down a two-way street. I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t like to be treated kindly, and as we are going down the other side of that street, we need to treat others kindly. Kindness shouldn’t be anything that requires effort on our part; it should be as natural as breathing.
Another line in the song reminds us that “the kindness that you show every day will help someone along their way.” It doesn’t take long to know if a person is truly kind, or if their random acts of kindness are for them to show so others will tell. Everyday kindness can be seen in things as simple as the words we speak and the tone of our voice, the smile instead of the frown, the helping hand wherever needed.
“Show a little kindness; just shine your light for everyone to see,” the song tells us. Without a doubt, the more kindness we show to others, the more kindness we will receive in the blessing of knowing that maybe to someone we made a difference, even if just for a moment.
Thought for the week — I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. (Maya Angelou)