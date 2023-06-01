Whenever Rex and I were on a road trip, short or long, we always liked to read the messages on church signs, and often would write them down for future reference.
A powerful message on the sign in front of The Presbyterian Church here in town reminds us that “The life we live is the lesson we teach.” When I read that message the other morning, I immediately went back in memory to an incident that happened a while back in a grocery store.
As I was checking out in one lane, several members of a family were in the next lane. Seated in the shopping cart was a toddler, 3 years old at most. When he didn’t get what he wanted, a whole string of not very nice four letter words started coming out of his mouth. I’m not sure if the lady who was with him was his mother, grandma, aunt, friend or caretaker, but I do know that she tried to hush him, to no avail. The little boy was determined to get his message out to all who would listen.
From expressions on faces around me, I wasn’t the only one who was shocked at what that little guy was saying. While he may not have known the exact meaning of the words he was saying, he knew they expressed his displeasure with the situation. Probably like others, I found myself wondering where he had learned to use those words with the tone he was speaking. Did he learn it at home? Did he learn it from a babysitter? Did he learn it from programs he saw on TV? Obviously, the life someone was living had taught that little boy a lesson.
On the other side of the coin (and every coin has two sides!), last week those attending Brookville’s Baccalaureate service had the opportunity to hear three young women affirm their faith in God. They didn’t stand up and preach a fire and brimstone sermon, but their message of faith rang through loud and clear. It was echoed in the comments given by the adult speakers. I found myself wishing that the sanctuary of the church had been filled to overflowing so more people could have heard those messages. To say they were inspirational is an understatement. They were words that needed to be spoken and also needed to be heard. Obviously those who spoke during the service had learned a very different lesson from watching someone’s life.
Whether we know it or not, whether we like it or not, people are watching us. People are learning from us. We have heard people say “My life is an open book.” But when someone looks at the book of our life, are there pages or even chapters that we would rather they would not read?
The other night I was talking to a friend, and she as well as others in her neighborhood had recently overhead an argument between a husband and wife. Harsh and unkind words were spoken in the disagreement that was not held behind closed doors. What will those who heard the abusive words remember the next time they see the couple?
The life we live is teaching a lesson – every day. And I must ask myself – when people look at my life, what lesson are they learning? What lesson do others learn when they look at your life? What will the last chapter of our life book is written, what will it tell about the lessons our life taught?
Thought for the week — Do what is right; not what is easy or what is popular. (Roy T. Bennett)