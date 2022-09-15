I seldom look at Facebook, but every now and then I get a message that a friend has posted something special. A few days ago I got one of those notices. The message said, “Take a step back today. Look at all those beautiful things you have.”
A simple little message can often speak loudly.
Take a step back today. In other words, don’t get so busy that you don’t have time to see beauty that might be right in front of you. Take a moment or more to pause what you are doing and rest. The best place to rest is in the presence of God, because he can give you the rest that you need, whether it is physical, emotional, mental or spiritual.
When we take a moment to step back, not only will we find the rest we need, we might also see things from a slightly different perspective. Maybe that problem won’t seem quite as big as it did a few minutes ago, or maybe the light will be shining through the window in such a way as to create a glimpse of something new and beautiful waiting for us. Taking a step back can also give us moments to reflect on advice, comfort and encouragement that has been offered as we struggle with the challenges of life in today’s world. Taking a step back often provides that moment to remember someone or something from our past with a happy thought that can brighten even the dreariest of days.
Look at all those beautiful things you have. When we look at the things around us, do we see them, or do we really see them? When I look at my flower bed, do I see the weeds that are popping up here and there, or do I see the butterfly that is resting on one of the petals? When I look at my friend, do I see only her pretty clothes and helping hands, or do I see the pain and loneliness in her eyes? When I look at the sky, do my eyes focus on the dark clouds, or do I see the fluffy white clouds, and maybe even a rainbow, that are already brightening the sky? When I open the mailbox and pull out a card from a friend, do I see only the paper that make up the envelope and card, or do I somehow see the time and effort that went into choosing, writing in and mailing that card?
In this day and age, sometimes we get so caught up in just trying to survive that we fail to see all the beauty that surrounds us, not just once in a while, but every day. There is still loads of love and inspiration out there, just waiting for us to reach out and grab it. That love and inspiration might come quietly and gently, as in a smile or a simple little text message. Or it might come bouncing in like a warrior when we really need help and encouragement.
Take a step back today. Look at all those beautiful things you have. And then thank the one who gave them to you.
p p p
Thought for the week — Smile. Someone is thinking of you. (Sherry Iowa)