A couple weeks ago someone said in a public meeting he learns a lot of things just by listening. It might seem like a simple and obvious statement, but it is very true.
Not only do we learn facts — sometimes information we would rather not know — but we can gain an insight into personalities as well.
A while back I heard a woman talking about the reason she and some other parents were sending their children to cyber school. She didn’t say they had chosen cyber school because cyber school gives more opportunities to their children, because the quality of classes are higher or even because it protects their children from COVID. She said they had chosen to send their children to cyber school because they knew it would cost the school district more money, and make things more difficult for the school district.
For the past two months, since COVID claimed my partner in life, people have been coming to me and saying, “If there is anything I can do to help . . .” Over the years, both as a reporter and as a pastor’s wife, I have learned to distinguish between offers of help that are made out of sincere concern and offers that are made for a variety of other reasons and I know that most of those offers were sincere.
I couldn’t help but see a difference in those comments.
The words we speak are so powerful, for they can show our true identity — not what is on the outside for the world to see, but what is on the inside. Although what is on the inside is often hidden to many of us, the Lord sees and knows all.
Every day we use words to communicate everything from love to hate, from knowledge to lack of understanding, from fear to confidence, for needing something from others or for offering help to others.
Words can be sharp, cutting right into a person’s soul, or they can be soft and gentle, offering immediate comfort. Our words can build a person up or tear a person down.
Some words, spoken in only a moment, are never forgotten. Words that can build a person up, give them strength and determination to keep going even when times are tough, might be something like “I knew you could do it” or “I am so proud of you” or even “you are so beautiful.” Easily spoken and sincerely meant.
Just as easily spoken are words that can destroy, like “Why can’t you be like . . .” or “How could you be so stupid” or the devastating comment, “I wish you had never been born!”
King Solomon, who is known as the wisest man who ever lived, said “Death and life are in the power of the tongue” (Proverbs 18:21). He knew that our words, spoken in seconds, could have a life-long effect on others.
Children in Sunday school often sing a little chorus that reminds us, “Oh be careful little tongue what you say!” Once spoken, good or bad, our words can never be taken back. At the end of the day, will I be able to say my words were used to bring life or death to someone else’s spirit? I am praying only for life.
Thought for the week — Every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. (Jesus Christ)