Those long-awaited fresh fruits and veggies from the garden are starting to make their way to our kitchen table as the summer harvest is now underway. Many of the fruits and vegetables will be frozen, canned or otherwise preserved to be enjoyed later, after the harvest has ended.
But those fruits and veggies didn’t just happen; much work was done to prepare for their arrival. Soil was prepared, seeds were chosen and planted, water and nutrients were applied and weeds were removed from the garden. Sometimes we even had to get out the hoe and dig things up a little, or apply something to get rid of those pesky little things attacking our gardens.
People with gardens spend a lot of time taking care of their plants, waiting for a bountiful harvest. It doesn’t matter if the garden is small or large; it still requires care.
In many ways our life is like a little garden plot, and we have to give it the same care. From the time we are children we have dreams and ambitions about what we want our garden of life to produce. We prepare the soil by going to school and by learning from others who have already walked that path. We plant the seeds when we make decisions about the places we will go, the things we will do, the people we include in our lives. The daily choices we make are like the water and nutrients we add to our garden. Sometimes those daily choices have to be like the bug or weed killer we sprinkle over the garden; sometimes we have to remove negative influences from our life if they are destroying the harvest we hope to have.
Just as the garden doesn’t produce flowers, fruits or vegetables over night, so the garden of our life doesn’t produce character overnight. It takes time for the plants to grow and become fruitful, and it takes time for us to learn some of the lessons that help us become good fruit.
When shoppers go to the fruit market, most people don’t just pick the first apple, tomato or whatever that they see. They look for the one that is firm, solid, colorful, without spots or blemishes. They want good fruit.
Many times that is the way people see us. Rarely is it love at first sight, whether in a romantic relationship or just a friendship. People take time to get to know us, to see if we are all that we say we are, to see if we practice what we preach, as the old saying goes. Granted, we all have a few spots and blemishes, but people quickly will know if the spots are really just superficial and the fruit inside is really good and worth having in our life.
Is the garden of our life as well tended as the garden beside the back porch? Have we made sure all the bugs and weeds that could damage the fruit we hope to produce have been removed? Do we really take care of ourselves as well as we do our garden? Only those who see the fruit we are producing know for sure.
Thought for the week — We plant seeds that will flower as results in our lives. (Dorothy Day)