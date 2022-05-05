I’ve been thinking about my mom a lot these past few days, possibly because it is almost time to celebrate Mother’s Day.
It will soon be two years since I was able to talk to Mom, run errands for her, hold her hand, call her for advice. But the legacy she left behind still lives on.
The other day I was reading a devotional that was written as a tribute to the author’s mother and grandmothers. In the way she described them, she could have been describing the mother God gave to me.
The author said her great-grandmother was always a lady. Although she grew up “in the sticks,” as city-folk would say, my mom still knew how to be a lady, and she did her best to teach us four girls how to be a lady — to be polite, to speak kind words and to dress and sit properly.
The author said her grandma was a force of nature. More than once I saw my mom stand up to strong men who were threatening her family in one way or another — and it never was mom who backed down. That force of nature was the same woman who could gently wrap a child in her arms and comfort a broken or scared heart.
The author described her own mother as someone who “served in the shadows.” That surely was my mom. She is possibly the hardest working woman I have ever known, but she never wanted to be in the spotlight. If something needed to be done, she was right there, whether it was scrubbing toilets or baking cookies. She truly had a servant’s heart.
Most of all, like those other moms, Mom left us a legacy of trusting God. As soon as she got up in the morning she would reach for her Bible, and she couldn’t go to bed at night without reading from her Bible. More than once, especially in later years, I saw her sitting in her favorite chair, with her eyes closed and her hands lifted in prayer. Not once after she was diagnosed with cancer did I hear her blaming or questioning God. No, she was trusting him for whatever the future would hold. Two years ago, just after a beautiful Mother’s Day, she quietly slipped away from us.
My mom wasn’t perfect; she had her weak moments and even some failures. But she was my mom, and I always did my best to let her know how much I loved her. I still love her, and always will, because of all the mothers God created, he chose her to be my mom. And how can we not love a precious gift from God?
To all the mothers out there who continue to touch my life, may Sunday be a blessed Mother’s Day for you and your children as you enjoy the precious gifts God has given to you.
Thought for the week — A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.