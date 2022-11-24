Last weekend Brookville area residents had the opportunity to see a top-notch Broadway musical on the stage at Brookville Area High School.
Fifty student actors, backed by teachers, community members and other students, combined their talents to present “Mamma Mia!,” which features the music of the well-known Swedish pop group ABBA. From the first opening of the curtain the audience was anxious to see what was going to happen next, which song would fill the auditorium.
Those who weren’t able to see the show missed an incredible performance by the students who could easily rival any professional singer. Barely able to carry the proverbial tune in a bucket, I couldn’t believe the voices that were coming from those young men and women. Whether they were doing a solo performance or singing as a group, the songs were wonderful. I told my sisters I would have been happy to sit there all evening, just listening to them sing.
The characters who had speaking parts weren’t just kids on a stage — they were Donna, Sophie, Skye and all the others who made the show more than just a story. They really seemed to have assumed the personality of the character they were portraying.
And they did it like professionals. Even when there were a couple of hiccups in the show, everyone took it in stride. The show didn’t stop, lines weren’t forgotten, tempers didn’t flare, fingers were not pointed; everything went on as rehearsed so many times.
The small but powerful pit orchestra made the music come alive as the energetic actors danced across the stage in what to me looked like perfect harmony.
Supporting the actors, dancers and singers were dozens of people working behind the scenes, creating the sets, keeping costumes organized and helping the actors get changed in what seemed like only a few moments, preparing and handing out programs, working as the stage crew, spending long hours after school directing the rehearsals and music practices, and others who might have helped even in some small way, doing what needed to be done to make the show the success that it was.
When the final curtain closed, everyone in the audience wanted the show to go on. We weren’t ready to go home.
For each person involved in presenting yet another outstanding musical experience for our community, those standing ovations were for you, saying “thank you, for a job well done.”
From my home and The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown, may each of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving day as you “count your many blessings, see what God hath done.”
p p p
Thought for the week — There is nothing to regret with a job well done. (Joe Garcia)