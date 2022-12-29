In a few hours we will say good-bye to 2022 as we welcome in the new year, 2023.
When we stepped into 2022 just 363 days ago, we had no idea what the year would hold for us. Some of us never guessed our lives would be touched by the death of loved ones as COVID continued its relentless march around the world. Many lost loved ones to other illnesses and disasters.
Young and old faced struggles with financial challenges, family situations, health problems and personal problems too difficult to share except with the closest of friends. Following the difficulties of the past two years, many simply didn’t know which way to turn, in which direction to take that next step.
In many ways, 2022 was not an easy year for most people.
And yet, there were blessings, too. Sometimes after a death a new friendship emerges, never replacing the lost loved one, but bringing comfort during the time of sorrow and opening a door to new adventures.
As the trauma of COVID has lessened in recent months, many are enjoying a return to the freedom of spending time with family and friends, not only in private events at home, but in public activities like the festivals and fairs throughout the summer months.
The continual decline of the nation’s economy has taught many how to do more with less, giving us all an opportunity to be more creative.
Even COVID couldn’t take away the beautiful blessings of nature that we enjoyed throughout the year – the birds singing, flowers blooming, the beautiful leaves in the autumn, the smell of freshly cut grass, rainbows and stars which reminded us of promises made which will never be broken.
In just a few hours, we will begin our journey through 2023. There will be mountains to climb and valleys to walk through. There will be curves in the road that might find us facing illnesses, personal struggles and maybe even the death of loved ones. But that next curve might also bring us to an unexpected blessing. We don’t know even what tomorrow, let alone the new year, holds for us. But we can face it without fear when we are holding the hand of the one who creates all tomorrows.
As we close out this old year and prepare to step into the new year, may the blessings of 2023 far outweigh the challenges and disappointments you will face.
Thought for the week — In this new year, be grateful that God has given you victory over many things over the past year. (Steven M. Hitchcock)