After watching the news to find out that the charges against Alec Baldwin were downgraded for the death of Halyna Hutchins, at most, Baldwin may get 18 months for the murder, but probation is a likelihood. The problem is that Alec Baldwin is only worried about one person’s life, and that is his own. Performing his best acting skills to date, Baldwin said: “I did not pull the trigger!” Alec Baldwin will just pay a little more than a “slight inconvenience” for killing Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin still denies any responsibility.
Lt. Michael Byrd, U.S. Capitol Police, fired an unwarranted shot on Jan. 6, 2021 that killed unarmed Ashli Babbitt. There was no inquisition or due process for her killing, and the Babbitt family was denied their constitutional rights! If Ashli Babbitt were a black woman, the U.S. Capitol Building would have likely been burned to the ground, and Lt. Byrd would have never seen the outside of a prison again.
Jussie Smollett, invented a wildly unreasonable absurd story of a racial hate crime. He hired two co-conspirators and paid them $3,500 to put a noose around his neck and say racist homophobic slurs to him to gain public sympathy. The alleged assault prompted a massive investigation utilizing over two dozen officers, and over 3,000 staff hours. When the truth finally surfaced, Smollett was convicted of a Class 4 felony that requires up to a three-year prison sentence. Though he lost his career, and was ordered to serve 150 days, it is not clear if he served the time.
Everybody and their brother knows that the infamous Hunter Biden laptop is an authentic piece of incriminating evidence that surfaced several years ago, and will/should result in the prosecution of Hunter, Joseph and James Biden for collusion with many morally corrupt foreign actors/adversaries, and prove that Joe Biden’s position as President has been severely compromised. But really — what are the chances?
In contrast, as of Feb. 16, there are 1,003 people who have been charged in the Capitol Insurrection “hoax” with essentially a trespassing and disorderly conduct offense. A number of those have been incarcerated for over two years. There is no indication of what race the 1,003 accused are, but I would guess no less than 98 percent are white and conservative-minded citizens; that alone is why they are being targeted and have been denied due process.
The preceding are examples of the two-tier justice system employed by Socialist Democrats and the Biden administration.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora