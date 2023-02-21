DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.