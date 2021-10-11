Charles "Chuck" E. Bigley III, 76, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his home.
Born August 19, 1945 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Charles Jr. and Evelyn Bigley.
He graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1963.
He married Kay Stoops on June 23, 1966. They had 56 years of happy marriage.
Mr. Bigley was a mold maker for the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion until 2002.
He loved restoring old cars and working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife Kay; two daughters, Lori Hiles and husband, Rich Hiles, and Lisa Evans and husband, Eddie Evans; two grandchildren, Karlin and Kaylee Hiles; and his loving basset hound, Clyde.
As per family wishes there will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at Chuck’s garage on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.
Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.