Charles L. Shaffer, 74, of Putneyville, passed away at his home, on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 after a short illness, surrounded by his family.
Born October 4, 1948 in Punxsutawney Hospital, he was the son of the late Fred L. Shaffer and Ruth L. (Miller) Shaffer of Mayport.
Chuck served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970.
After leaving the military, Chuck worked as a self employed contractor.
He enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird watching, crossword puzzles, reading western novels and spending time with family and friends.
Chuck married Nellie Lenore (Reesman) Shaffer on December 31, 1987. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his two step-sons, Matt Means of Clarion and Mark Means of New Bethlehem: and his three grandchildren, Catherine Means of Putneyville, Leah Dubrock of Dayton and Camden Means of Clarion; three great-grandchildren; siblings, John Shaffer of Pleasant Gap, David Shaffer, Lewis Shaffer and Brian Shaffer, all of Mayport, Mark Shaffer of Timblin, and Sandy (Shaffer) Bowser and her husband, Randy Bowser, of Distant; his niece, Jordonna Bowser of South Bethlehem; nephew, Nathaniel Bowser of Distant; niece, Brittany Friedley of Clarion; and niece, Jamie Turnbull of Colorado.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Shaffer of Mayport.
At Mr. Shaffer's request, no viewings or funeral services will be held.
He will be cremated at Goble’s Funeral Home and his ashes will be buried with his late wife.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.