Charlotte "Joyce" Dorothy Sherman, 83, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born January 20, 1938 in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Beulah (Bish) Miller.
She was a bookkeeper for S&M Sales and Sherman Chrysler Dodge in Clarion, the latter was owned and operated by her husband, James. She was a member of Welcome Wagon, Civic Club and Zonta.
Survivors include her children, Cindy Jo (Robert) Neely of Knox and Laura Lynn (Dale) Gallo of New Bethlehem; a sister, Shirley (Harold) Minich of California; a sister-in-law, Aileen (Fritz) Honecker and their son, Matt, of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Jason Neely of Shippenville and Andrea Courson of St. Petersburg; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Makenden Courson of St. Petersburg/Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Sherman; two brothers, Wayne and Dennis Miller; and sister, Maxine Kemp.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.
A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Dale Gallo of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Redbank Valley Historical Society, 248 Walker Flat Rd., Mayport, PA 16240.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.