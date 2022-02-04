Charlotte Louise Toy, 82, of North Buffalo Township, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born June 22, 1939 in Kellersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Edith (Unger) White.
Charlotte was a manager for Big River sewing and a member of Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church in Kittanning.
She enjoyed reading and sewing.
Charlotte also loved Elvis Presley music and kids.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Wayne E. Mauthe and wife, Kendra; four grandchildren, Gwen, Gracie, Gemma and Gage; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Delmar L. Toy, who passed away in March 2015, and three sisters, Winifred, Alice and Violet.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral services at noon, with the Rev. Wes Berkebile officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.