Who wouldn’t want cheaper and cleaner electricity? On average, coal-generated electricity is three times more expensive than solar generated. One key solution is battery storage.
A few years ago in Australia, the idea came up to store excess power produced during the daytime and use it at night. An experiment was approved to add a battery storage system (mega pack) to an existing solar farm, and monitor the results over a 12-month period. It was a success.
Customers on that grid had their bills reduced, so mega packs are being planned all over Australia. Similar results are happening in America, with many mega packs being installed across our country, and some are already online.
In early October, Hawaii closed its last coal-fired power plant, and activated a mega pack along with renewables. The old price per kilowatt hour was over 30 cents, and now it’s expected to drop to 9 cents.
Off the Rhode Island coast, five wind turbines have gone online and have cut electric rates by 40 percent. Other than Hawaii, many of these projects have not yet aded mega packs, which will further reduce power costs.
Recently, Venango County officials made a huge mistake by outlawing commercial battery storage, the solution electric utilities are now developing. They are correct in that we need regulations; but to lump all batteries together was a mistake.
Power producers are now turning to iron phosphate batteries. These are not hazardous like the common Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMNC) batteries. Iron Phosphate batteries last three times longer, are cheaper to make, and the minerals are abundant. Another new tech battery is the sand battery. It is completely harmless; the battery is basically a metal tank full of sand. Very simple. (Look up “sand battery” on Google.)
We have faith in our officials; hopefully, Venango County and other counties can correct this mistake and thus allow the proper batteries to be used. Then we can all enjoy lower electric bills. Modern batteries will be recycled and used to make new batteries, not go into landfills.
HARLEN YEANY
Fairmount City