It’s been difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel for Pirates fans this season.
They still have a bevy of prospects developing in the minors, but some have reached MLB. There have been positive moments, and the book is certainly not written on any rookies.
This year, to some, seemed like the beginning of a turning point, though. Shortstop Oneil Cruz was meant to be promoted and help immediately. In some ways he has. His 0.9 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference, places him eighth on the team in 46 games played.
He is hitting just .200, though, and has struck out in nearly 37% of his plate appearances. Fellow rookies like Jack Suwinski, Tucupita Marcano and Rodolfo Castro have shown flashes of brilliance, but none are sure things at this point.
That is understandable for individual young players. The point is more that the youth movement hasn’t resulted in winning baseball to this point. The Pirates are 25 games under .500 after a brutal, 2-8 road trip.
General manager Ben Cherington expressed both an understanding for any frustration and a belief in his organization’s process on his weekly radio show with 93.7 The Fan on Sunday.
“The major leagues are hard. They always have been and always will be,” Cherington said. “So when young players are coming in for the first time, there’s going to be a transition period. We’ve got a lot of guys going through that. For me, that also portends to really bright days ahead.
“And then of course we continue to work our tails off on the game preparation and execution side of it, and we’re lucky to have a staff that thinks about that every day. That work is going to translate into wins over time. Sometimes it doesn’t translate in a win, but we’re in games, we’re competing and we’re close, and we’ve got to get some breaks.”
In other words, Cherington has belief in those already in Pittsburgh and the plan the team has in place. He went on, however, to mention that the Pirates don’t have to be satisfied with the current roster moving into this offseason.
One benefit to calling up a bevy of prospects in a season is you get an idea for which ones should be penciled in as part of the future. At least that’s how Cherington sees it, feeling that the Pirates can be more “targeted” with player acquisition in the offseason, with a more firm knowledge of positions of need now that multiple rookies have made their MLB debuts in 2022.
“We understand going into this offseason that one of the ways going forward is to identify areas of the team where we have maybe what you’d call a black hole, where we’re just not getting enough production from this spot or these spots,” Cherington said. “That’s on us in baseball operations to find a way to solve that going into next year.”
Really, the Pirates tried to do that to an extent last offseason. They signed catcher Roberto Perez, who sustained a season-ending injury in May. They also brought in designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, then traded him away at the deadline to the New York Mets.
Cherington acknowledged the challenge that latter move provides for the everyday lineup this season.
“I don’t help the situation as far as the lineup because we traded Vogelbach at the deadline,” Cherington laughed. “Of course we believed in that deal and still believe that was the right thing for the Pirates, but it doesn’t help the lineup, taking one of our more consistent left-handed bats out of that lineup.”
Perhaps Cherington and crew will make similar signings heading into 2023. Given the team’s history, it would seem unlikely that they’d go after a huge fish, but the Pirates have actually done pretty well signing veteran free agents.
Aside from Perez’s poor injury luck, Vogelbach, Jose Quintana and Tyler Anderson could all be considered successful additions. The problem is all of them are playing elsewhere now, while the Pirates continue to languish.
At some point, that will have to change. It’s clear it won’t be this season, at least as far as a winning record is concerned. For that, fans and the organization alike remain frustrated.
“It’s hard. When you don’t win games, it’s hard on everybody. It’s hard on our players, staff, fans, everybody. We just have to keep at it every day so we can get to more winning as fast as we possibly can.”