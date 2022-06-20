Cheryl L. Pezzuti, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born January 5, 1954 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Pauline M. Corbett Crawford.
Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of East Brady High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Mario L. Pezzuti, on January 16, 1972. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2020.
Mrs. Pezzuti worked as a teacher’s aide for nearly a decade for the Union School District.
Her greatest joy came from being a wife, mother, Mema/Gram and friend. “I Love You More.”
Her front porch was her favorite place where she enjoyed the sound of her many wind chimes, her wildflower gardens and watching the birds that came to visit. This was also the place where she welcomed friends and family to spend time and talk over a good hot cup of coffee.
She enjoyed visiting flea markets and any yard sale that she stumbled upon in her travels.
Cheryl was of the Baptist faith. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include one daughter, Caramel “Sissy” (Thomas) Gray of Texas; two sons, Jamie L. (Heather) Pezzuti of Cranberry Township and Tyler L. (Brandy Hugus) Pezzuti of Cranberry Township; 14 grandchildren, Alec, Elaina, Amelia, Avery, Clayton, Benjamin, Grace, Abigail, James, Rachel, Maria, Bella, Thomas, Jonathan; two great-grandsons, Gatsby and Enzo; two brothers, Patrick of New Bethlehem and Eddie of Phillipston; two sisters, Karen of Oregon and Janie of Parker; several nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Roxanna Pezzuti of Bradys Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Cheryl will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.