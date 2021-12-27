There seemed to be some underlying belief that the Steelers just need to get into the playoffs and then “anything can happen.”
There we people giddy that the Steelers began their game Sunday in the third wild-card position in the AFC. There were even some who thought that with a healthy defense and a wily old veteran quarterback this team isn’t that far from the top teams.
They pointed to a flukish win against the Bills in week one and a win over Tennessee — one that was gifted to them by the Titans and their four turnovers — as evidence that the Steelers were capable of beating anyone on any given day.
That was the narrative that was being sold by some, and thankfully, the Chiefs made it very clear that the Steelers are not anywhere close to a contender in the AFC.
The Chiefs didn’t turn the ball over like the Titans and they didn’t have special teams miscues and missed touchdown passes like the Bills. They played a crisp game, played like a team that is rounding into form and destroyed the Steelers. And they did that it without their best offensive weapon and their starting kicker and punter.
To quote Mike Tomlin, or paraphrase him to be more accurate, this was a varsity team against a decidedly junior varsity team. The Chiefs could have scored whatever number they wanted to, but Andy Reid showed compassion in the second half and was content to just try and run out the clock.
Of course, in running out the clock, they still churned out first downs and played keep away from the Steelers. And the Steelers clearly threw in the white flag about halfway through the third quarter after they fell behind 30-0.
I mean, there is no other way to describe a team taking its time and using 15 plays and then kicking a field goal to pull to within 30-3.
This was one of the first times I can remember a Mike Tomlin team conceding defeat so early. Heck, it was so bad that Ben Roethlisberger, who never wants to come out of the game, finished on the sidelines as Mason Rudolph played his position.
The thing is, this wasn’t as much a concession from Tomlin as it was a beaten man acknowledging his team was way out of its league against the Chiefs. Tomlin usually doesn’t want to do that, but this game was too much of a mismatch to deny.
Hopefully now we can end these flights of fantasy about Roethlisberger riding into the sunset with a Super Bowl trophy like Jerome Bettis did. Hopefully now we can end the idea that the Steelers are just a quarterback away from being a contender again.
If nothing else, the Chiefs exposed the Steelers as a team with gaping holes and fatal flaws all up and down the lineup. And it is a team that is lacking leadership and a team whose coaching staff needs a shake up. These things have been obvious to many for a while, but there is no longer any denying it.
Oh, sure, the Steelers could slop together wins over the Browns and the Ravens and get to the playoffs. I mean, the Browns have a major problem at quarterback and the Ravens have so many injuries they are basically a glorified USFL team at this point.
So yes, the Steelers could win those two games, finish 9-7-1 and claim they have never had a losing season with Tomlin and Roethlisberger. And that might be good enough to get them to the playoffs, but that’s more a product of just how mediocre the rest of the field is and says nothing about the Steelers other than that they have been resourceful enough to win some close games.
The Steelers need some big changes this offseason and emerging from a sea of mediocrity to make the postseason won’t change that. It would make for a nice story if they did, but it would also be fools gold that would be sold by the true believers.
They still need to continue to rebuild the offensive line, they need a quarterback, they need at least one more receiver, they need inside linebackers, they need a lot of help in the secondary and they need a lot of fresh ideas and faces on the coaching staff. And there are probably a few other things that need fixed going into next year.
There are some who still are going to hold out hope for a playoff berth for the Steelers. Some who will talk about the math and combination of wins they need and how cool it would be for Roethlisberger to get one more ride.
Those people, though, have to be an extremely rare breed now that there is little doubt left about who the Steelers are.
The best thing that could happen isn’t they win two games and get to the playoffs. The best thing is they get blasted by both the Browns and Ravens so there is no question to anyone that they are not just a few players away from being back on top of the conference.