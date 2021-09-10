PHILIPSBURG — With cases of anxiety or stress on the rise, schools are finding new ways to address mental health issues.
Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School recently installed a “chill room” for students to take a break from the worries of the world, according to school social worker Kim Torres. Technology allows kids to constantly be connected, creating many potential sources of anxiety. The pandemic adds another layer of stress.
“Even before the pandemic, kids in today’s world have a lot of pressure. Having their phone on them all the time and access to social media heightens all of that. They’re worried about what their friends are doing or what this one’s saying,” Torres said. “There’s always this heightened level of anxiety and worry.”
The thought of grades, homework, clothes, friendships and even decisions like who to sit next to during lunch can be overwhelming for any high schooler. With everything happening in the world, it can be difficult to even pinpoint the stressor.
“Kids are anxious, and sometimes they don’t even know why they’re anxious,” said Torres. “There’s so much tension in the world lately that kids are feeling it, and they may be not even able to identify (they’re) upset because of the stress going on in the world.”
The chill room presents a relaxing environment for students to decompress. Torres recently brought a group into the room. For some, just walking into the space was a relief.
Colorful rugs are placed throughout the room. Visitors can choose to sink into a bean bag, lay down on the couch or sit at the table. The room has various activities geared toward relaxation, including Kinetic Sand, coloring, fidgets and more. Torres also purchased journals for the students to write in. Music can be played in the room.
Amazon boxes piled up with items for the chill room. A grant from the Highmark Foundation, which was applied for last year, went towards the materials. Torres noted she spent every cent of the money available.
Program Manager Jane Brooks noted the Highmark Foundation has given a little over $2.9 million in school grants since 2013. Grants can be up to $7,500 and go to schools in central, northeast and Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Philipsburg-Osceola received $2,100 for the chill room, according to a school fall newsletter.
The grants are used to support initiatives that fit into various categories, including positive school climate, environmental health, healthy eating and physical activity, and school-based health. Chill rooms fall under the category of positive school climate.
The foundation used to call this category bullying prevention. When schools began asking how social-emotional learning and trauma-informed care could fit into bullying prevention, the foundation reached out to the Center for Safe Schools. After discussion, the foundation changed the category name.
“It’s not just bullying prevention anymore. Now it’s a positive school climate,” Brooks said. “We’re including things like emotional wellness, things for faculty and staff to address issues that children are having from a trauma-informed care perspective.”
Chill rooms have the potential to also help staff.
“They also not only benefit the students but sometimes the faculty need them,” Brooks said. “You’re having a really stressful day, you’re being inundated with many student’s questions and needs, and you just need to take a break for yourself. So some schools are implementing opportunities for the faculty to use them as well.”
Torres would encourage teachers to use the space should they need a break. Students will always be supervised in the room, Torres noted. If Torres notices a student is unable to relax in her office, she may take them to the room.
Torres is happy with the room and the opportunity it presents to kids. These types of initiatives are becoming more popular as mental health issues are acknowledged.
“Mental health needs to take precedence before anything else, and I’m glad that it’s becoming more recognized,” Torres said. “I’m glad that people are appreciating, recognizing and accepting it. I think for many years it was pushed under the rug.”
Addressing the mental health of children is important. Adults may not always recognize the freedom they possess. Unlike students, many adults can get a cup of tea or take a break, such as a short walk, when stressed. Kids don’t have this luxury. Being aware and taking steps to confront the needs of children can have many benefits.
“We need to tap into their needs a little bit more,” Torres said. “If we help support their mental health, we’re going to just see just so much more from them.”