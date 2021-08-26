Clearfield 34, DuBois 20; Brockway 27, Union/ACV 20; Brookville 33, Bradford 12; St. Marys 28, Ridgway 7;Elk County Catholic 27, Bucktail 12; Central Clarion 28, Punxsutawney 13; Redbank Valley 49, Keystone 12; Curwensville 17, Everett 12

