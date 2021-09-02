Brookville 28, DuBois 14; Brockway 34, Smethport 28; St. Marys 21, Bradford 7; Elk County Catholic 20, Coudersport 14; Ridgway 24, Kane 7; Clearfield 35, Bald Eagle Area 20; Karns City 33, Punxsutawney 14; Redbank Valley 28, Otto-Eldred 12; Mount Union 42, Curwensville 7
agate
Chris' Week 1 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
