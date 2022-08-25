Karns City 28, DuBois 13; Brockway 35, Kane 14; Central Clarion 21, Brookville 14; St. Marys 38, Moniteau 6; Port Allegany 28, Ridgway, 10; Punxsutawney 21, Bradford 6; Juniata 21, Clearfield 14; Curwensville 33, Meyersdale 20; Redbank Valley 42, Smethport 12; Elk County Catholic 24, Otto-Eldred 12

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos