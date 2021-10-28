Karns City, 28, DuBois 14; Brookville 28, Brockway 20; St. Marys 28, Tyrone, 20; Ridgway 33, Philipsburg-Osceola 8; Clearfield 35, Central Clarion 13; Redbank Valley 34, Punxsutawney 13; Curwensville 27, West Branch 12

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos