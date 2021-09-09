St. Marys 28, DuBois 21; Keystone 27. Brockway 20; Brookville 42, Punxsutawney 6; Redbank Valley 34, Elk County Catholic 14; Ridgway 28, Moniteau 6; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 14; Meyersdale 33, Curwensville 24
Chris' Week 2 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
