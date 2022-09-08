DuBois 28, Clearfield 14; Brockway 35, Coudersport 12; Keystone 33, Brookville 19; St. Marys 28, Kane 13; Karns City 35, Ridgway 12; Redbank Valley 27, Punxsutawney 16; Elk County Catholic 24, Bucktail 6; Bellwood-Antis 21, Curwensville 17

