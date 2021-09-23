Ridgway 28, DuBois 14; Redbank Valley 35, Brockway 13; Karns City 28, Brookville 21; St. Marys 21, Central Clarion 6; Union/A-C Valley 27, Elk County Catholic 12; Clearfield 35, Bellefonte 14; Kane 21, Punxsutawney 14; Curwensville 33, Northern Bedford 12
Chris' Week 4 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
