DuBois 35, Bradford 6; Brockway 42, Union/ACV 14; Brookville 21, Moniteau 6; St. Marys 28, Karns City 14; Ridgway, 14, Kane 7; Central Clarion 33, Punxsutawney 21; Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 6; Elk County Catholic 35, Sheffield 0; Redbank Valley 28, Keystone 14; Southern Huntingdon 28, Curwensville 21

