DuBois 35, Brookville 6; St. Marys 28, Punxsutawney 14; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 20; Redbank Valley 56, Ridgway 0; Elk County Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 24; Curwensville 42, Everett 6; Port Allegany 28, Brockway 21

