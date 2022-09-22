DuBois 35, Brookville 6; St. Marys 28, Punxsutawney 14; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 20; Redbank Valley 56, Ridgway 0; Elk County Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 24; Curwensville 42, Everett 6; Port Allegany 28, Brockway 21
agate
Chris Week 5 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
DAHS announces 2022 Homecoming Court
-
Coroner: Johnsonburg man killed in crash involving tanker truck on Route 219
-
Falls Creek man jailed for allegedly assaulting woman
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Fall Fest 2022 kicks off at Downtown Event Park today
-
First Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo shatters expectations
-
DuBois man facing drug charges following traffic stop
-
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
-
Reynoldsville magistrate roundup
-
Local 8-year-old shares passion for raising, releasing monarch butterflies
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.