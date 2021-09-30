DuBois 28, Bradford 7; Brockway 28, Otto-Eldred 20; Brookville 28, Moniteau 7; Karns City 42, St. Marys 13; Cameron County 34, Elk County Catholic 20; Clearfield 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 0; Ridgway 33, Punxsutawney 12; Redbank Valley 21, Smethport 14; Bellwood-Antis 42, Curwensville 10
agate
Chris' Week 5 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
