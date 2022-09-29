DuBois 35, Punxsutawney 14; Brockway 28, Smethport 12; St. Marys 34, Brookville 14; Clearfield 35, Huntingdon 7; Keystone 34, Ridgway 18; Elk County Catholic 42, Coudersport 12; Redbank Valley, 28, Union/ACV 14; Curwensville 33, West Branch 21

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos