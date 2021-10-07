DuBois 42, Moniteau 6; Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 6; St. Marys 34, Brookville 28; Ridgway 35, Central Clarion 14; Clearfield 28, Trinity 14; Punxsutawney 28, Bradford 17; Redbank Valley 56, Bucktail 0; Purchase Line 28, Curwensville 24
agate
Chris' Week 6 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
