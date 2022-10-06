DuBois 28, St. Marys 20; Brockway 28, Keystone 19; Brookville 27, Bradford 6; Ridgway 21, Smethport 6; Karns City 27, Punxsy 14; Clearfield 42, Tyrone 6; Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 35, Kane 7; Curwensville 28, Moshannon Valley 12

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos