Central Clarion 35, DuBois 14; Ridgway 27, Brockway 20; Karns City 31, Brookville 19; St. Marys 35, Bradford 6; Punxsutawney 31, Moniteau 6; Clearfield, 28, Bellefonte 6; Elk County Catholic 35, Cameron County 6; Redbank Valley 28, Port Allegany 21; Curwensville 33, Conemaugh Valley 12;

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos