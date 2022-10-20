DuBois 35, Moniteau 6; Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 14; Central Clarion 34, St. Marys 20; Clearfield 35, Central Mountain 6; Union/ACV 20, Ridgway 14; Mount Union 28, Curwensville 13; Elk County Catholic 33, Sheffield 6

