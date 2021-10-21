DuBois 35, Central Clarion 14; Brockway 42, Bucktail 12; Brookville 34, Ridgway 14; St. Marys 33, Kane 6; Keystone 51, Elk County Catholic 12; Clearfield 42, Bellefonte 0; Punxsutawney 28, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 20; Curwensville 24, Moshannon Valley 14

