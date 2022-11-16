RIMERSBURG – The Union High School Travel Club and Prom Committee will host a Christmas festival and craft show at the high school on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Items for sale will include: jewelry, home decor, hand-painted signs, wreaths, Christmas cookie platters, Christmas Tinsel Hair & Nails and much more.
There will be carriage rides, a Chinese Auction and the opportunity for family photos.
This event is free and open to the public. All are invited to attend.
Union High School is located at 354 Baker Street in Rimersburg.
To become a vendor, contact Nicole Claypoole at claypoolenc@unionsd.net.