Christopher L. Horner, 61, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his mother’s home.
Born December 3, 1960 in Clarion, he was the son of Dennis E. and Yvonne E. (Tremba) Horner.
He graduated from Union High School and was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg.
Mr. Horner was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Independence.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, NASCAR and motocross.
Chris loved caring for his Yorkie, Charlie, and traveling to Florida with his family.
His memory will be cherished by his mother, Yvonne Horner of Rimersburg; his fiancée, Tessie Gould of Rimersburg; his children, Amy L. Horner of Clarion, Kristina K. Graham and husband, Jason, of Knox, Cory E. Horner and wife, Emily, of Petrolia and Leanna L. Horner of Rimersburg; his grandchildren, Chloe and Elise; his brother, D. Scott Horner of Rimersburg; his niece Megan Pauling and husband, Chris; and a nephew, Andrew Horner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis E. Horner, who passed away on December 8, 2021.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the funeral home, with pastor Dan George officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send a condolence to the family, visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.