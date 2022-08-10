OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Chucks used a hard-nosed rushing attack to pick up yards last season, as they racked up 1,508 yards rushing as a whole in 2021. All but 96 of those yards return this season as they’ll be led by senior Zeke Bennett, who ran for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season. Noah Weaver — who also led Punxsy last year with 375 yards passing — was the second leading rusher at 329 yards and six touchdowns. They will have to replace its top two wideouts from last year in Gabe Kengersky and Alex Phillips, with Bennett’s 72 yards on nine receptions the most of the 2022 returnees.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
The top four leading tacklers from last season will be battling out on the field on Friday nights for the Chucks once again in 2022. Last year’s team was led by the then-sophomore duo of Landon Martz and Mason Nesbitt, having 73 and 69 tackles, respectively. Ranked third and fourth in 2021 was Justin Miller’s 68 tackles and Landon Peterson’s 52 tackles — as each will be seniors.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
It’s been quite a while since Punxsy’s last winning season — 2014 to be exact. Players from the Chucks have been preaching about changing the culture of the program. With head coach Alan Nichol in his second stint at the helm — holding a 36-29 record in his first stint there — could this year be the team’s best chance at snapping the losing streak? On paper it appears the Chucks should be able to take advantage of the experience, not to mention how hungry the players are at turning things around not only for their class, but for future Punxsy teams to come.