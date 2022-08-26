at Karns City;L, 42-8
at Brookville;L, 35-7
St. Marys;L, 41-21
at Kane;L, 29-0
at Ridgway;L, 40-21
Bradford;W, 49-21
at DuBois;L, 35-0
Moniteau;W, 42-13
Redbank Valley;L, 40-14
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:42 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.