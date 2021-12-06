Service of remembrance
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Presbyterian Church will hold a service of remembrance at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 12.
The Compassionate Friends Worldwide candlelight service unites family and friends in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of sons, daughters, brother, sisters and grandchildren who left too soon.
Those attending are asked to take one of the child’s personal items for a time of fellowship and support following the service.
To include a child’s name on the memorial list, call the church office at 814-849-2413. Photos may be submitted for a visual tribute.