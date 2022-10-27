Fall festival
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene at 110 Evans Street will hold its Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free family event will include trunk or treat, hayrides, making apple cider, cookie decorating, face painting, tons of games with prizes, popcorn, homemade ice cream, cotton candy and more! Everyone is welcome.
Trunk and treatSIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church will hold a trunk and treat event Monday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot on Route 36 in Sigel. There will be indoor and outdoor treat stations; all are welcome to attend.
Soup saleSIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel will hold a soup sale Saturday, November 5, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a variety of homemade soups, available for take-out only, for $8 per quart. Rolls will be $2.
Beef and noodle dinnerCORSICA — The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica will be hold a beef and noodle dinner, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5. The dinner, which is eat in or take out, is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6 through 11. Children under age 6 will be able to eat for free.