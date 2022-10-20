Fall festivalBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene at 110 Evans Street will hold its Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free family event will include trunk or treat, hayrides, making apple cider, cookie decorating, face painting, tons of games with prizes, popcorn, homemade ice cream, cotton candy and more! Everyone is welcome.
Trunk and treat
SIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church will hold a trunk and treat event Monday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot on Route 36 in Sigel. There will be indoor and outdoor treat stations; all are welcome to attend.