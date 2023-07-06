Vacation Bible School
BROOKVILLE — Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville will hold a “Monumental” Vacation Bible School July 9-13, with classes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Each evening will include experiments, games, adventures, music, snacks and much more.
The church is located at 30 White Street. For more information call 814-849-2612.
* * *
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will hold Vacation Bible School the week of July 10-14. Sessions will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening.
The theme for this year’s Bible School is “Stompers and Chompers,” a dinosaur theme where kids explore our world before the flood, complete with fun-loving characters, lush jungle environments, and dino-sized experiences. Students will learn ageless truths from the faith and failures of some of the first people in the Bible. And they’ll discover how they can, by faith, follow God’s big plan for them today!
There will be classes for children 2 through senior high school, with skits, music, crafts, Bible lesson, games and more.
VBS will also include a penny parade again this year, with the money collected going to help a missionary family.
For more information call 814-849-0817.