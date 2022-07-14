Summer gamesCalvary Church of the Nazarene, 110 Evans St., Brookville, invite children ages 3-12 to compete in the Summer Games (a 1-Day Vacation Bible School) to be held Saturday July 30, at the church.
From 10 a.m to 4 p.m. children will enjoy Bible point crafts, exciting games, Bible stories, music and lunch.
For more information call 814-849-5484 or 814-715-3322.
Food truck party
First United Methodist Church in Brookville invites children ages three through fifth grade to attend their “Food Truck Party” July 31 to August 4.
Classes will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Children will learn about their daily bread and daily specials, all coming from God.
For more information or to register a child for the VBS, call 814-849-5367.