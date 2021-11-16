Cindy S. Neiswonger, 68, of Mayport, died Saturday evening, November 13, 2021 at her home, following an illness.
Born June 7, 1953 in Oak Ridge, she was the daughter of the late William and Elva Burford Neiswonger.
She made her home with her companion of more than 15 years, Lewis C. Beatty.
In the past, she was a member of the Rimersburg Church of God and had fellowship for many years with the Jehovah’s Witness.
Her pastimes included cooking, baking and music.
She loved her family dearly.
Those surviving in addition to her companion, Lewis, are her son, the Rev. Barry (Michelle) Markle; her daughter, Terri (Dean) Douglas; her step-son, Rick Kriebel; her brothers, William and Max Neiswonger; her sister, Connie Clinger; her six grandchildren, Roy, Troy, Mathew, Austin, Alexandra and Michaela; as well as four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carma S. Markle Songer; her step-daughter, Carol Patterson; her brother, Gary Neiswonger; and a great-grandchild.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.