NEW BETHLEHEM – Unable for the past several years to find enough interest to fill a 13-member board of directors, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials agreed earlier this week to scale the panel back to seven members.
Chamber president Gennie Gerow said that with only six members regularly attending recent meetings, it was becoming harder and harder for the chamber to come up with a quorum in order to conduct business.
She noted that several members who had held positions on the board were not able to attend meetings, and that she reached out to them, asking them to stay involved with the chamber, but to see if they would relinquish their board positions in order to try to find others who could more regularly take part in meetings.
So, at Monday’s meeting, the board accepted the resignations of past president Austin Blose, along with members Mitch Blose, Amber Kimmel and Kristen Hindman.
Gerow noted that Kimmel said she will continue to work on the pageant for the Peanut Butter Festival Queen Scholarship Contest, and Hindman said she would also continue to help the chamber when she can.
At first, chamber members said they thought it would be a complicated process to amend the group’s bylaws in order for the board numbers to be reduced. But after looking at the bylaws, Gerow said they state that the board shall consist of “up to 13 members.”
With that opening the door to a lower number, those at the meeting voted to move the board to seven members, until the time more people show interest in serving.
Board members making the decision included Gerow, John Gerow, Terry and Jen Beamer, Gordon Barrows and Ali Mortensen.
With one vacancy still on the board, members received a letter of interest from Corey Botelho of Tri-Force Tactical, unanimously appointing him to the post.
They noted that Botelho’s position, along with the appointed positions held by Terry and Jen Beamer, will be up for re-election in 2023.
With the board situation solved, the chamber board looked ahead to several holiday events coming up in the next few months.
Gerow said that the chamber would once again set up a tent off the Redbank Valley Trail near the fire hall in New Bethlehem for Trick-or-Treat night on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The group will give out goodies to trick-or-treaters, and offer a fall photo opportunity as well.
They said that anyone in the area is also welcome to come set up at that location to distribute candy during Trick-or-Treat.
After Halloween, the Christmas season won’t be far behind, with the chamber planning to work again with the Redbank Valley Historical Society for the second annual Festival of Trees at the History Center along Broad Street.
Gerow said that businesses and groups are invited to bring decorated trees for the event, with drop off times from 2 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 29. Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite trees during several events during the holiday season at the History Center, including a Light Up Night on Friday, Dec. 2, and the Snack with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 3, following the chamber’s Christmas parade at noon.
Chamber members said that Santa Claus has already said he will be at the parade, and they encouraged more local groups and churches to get involved by making floats for the event.
“I’d like to see more floats in the Christmas parade,” Gerow said, suggesting that the chamber reach out to local churches to ask for their participation.
Looking ahead into the new year, Gerow said that the chamber’s annual membership dinner is tentatively set for March 4.
She also encouraged any chamber members to attend the group’s next meeting on Nov. 21 in order to offer their ideas for chamber events and goals in the new year. The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. that day in the Windstream Building along Lafayette Street.