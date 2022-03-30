Clair B. "Bub" McCall, 90, of Allison Park, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Born December 26, 1931 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Ward and Helen Carberry McCall.
Mr. McCall was a A U.S. Air Force Veteran and a graduate of Robert Morris College
He was the controller and treasurer for Holly, Kenny, Schott Engineering and Construction Co. in Pittsburgh.
In 1977 he started his own accounting firm which he owned and operated until retirement in 1989.
He loved to hunt, fish, ride his side-by-side and spend time at his camp in New Bethlehem. Most of all, he loved his family and being with his grandchildren.
Beloved husband for 66 years of Patricia Sloan McCall; loving father of Vicki (Dave) Yeager, Mark (Joanne) McCall, Tracy (Kristie) McCall and Tim (Pam) McCall; brother of George "Ben" McCall (Margaret), Maxine "Sis" Brosious (Rich), Faye Fratus (Bart), Garnet Pfaff (late Al), and the late Carl "Bay" McCall (Dorothy) and Melvin McCall (Barb); dear grandfather of Daniel (Erica), Jennifer, Tira (Corey), Andrew, and the late Matthew. Also survived by one great-grandson, Greyson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home in Bakerstown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at noon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Ursula Church.
Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, mda.org.