Clair E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the age of 80. He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord.
Born March 3, 1942, he was the son of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer.
He was a 1960 graduate of Dayton High School.
Mr. Shaffer was a veteran of the military and served in the Army from 1960 to 1963.
He retired from Dominion Gas where he had worked for many years.
He was a man who loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper.
Clair enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals and listening to country music. He was a self-taught guitarist and singer. Throughout his earlier years of life, he played in a band.
Survivors include his companion of 12 years, Kay Brink of Smicksburg; his beloved dog, Toby; his children, Belinda “Be” Rosencrance and Jake of Dayton; Theresa “Te” Reed and Bill of Milan, Ohio; and Tammy Smith and Ken of Corry; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Shaffer of Mayport; his step-son, Ken Hoffman of New Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren, Chad Reed (Daniel), Brittany Bussard, Christopher Rosencrance, Aaron Bussard (Nour), Stephen Rosencrance (Cassidy), Ciara Reed, Owen “Bubba” Shaffer (Makayla), Hailey Smith (Zach), Morgan Smith (Tucker) and Rylan Smith. He was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Sorelle Rosencrance and Mila Bussard.
Clair was blessed by many others who became a part of his extended family throughout the course of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kim (Hollenbaugh) Shaffer; son, Christopher Shaffer; and an infant daughter, Tania Shaffer.
Family and friends are asked to join in the Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Concord Presbyterian Church, 907 State Route 1019 in Dayton.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The service will follow the time of visitation at 11:30 a.m., with pastor Sheila Wadding officiating.
The family would like to extend their deepest “Thanks” to all those who came to know and care for Clair throughout these past couple of years as he attended his doctor’s appointments and treatments. May we all take comfort in knowing that “Dad” is rejoicing in heaven sharing his wit and humor with those he meets.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.