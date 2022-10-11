In last week’s Leader-Vindicator, the story “Remedy sought for cat problem in Rimersburg,” reported that Rimersburg Borough officials had concerns about a home along Chestnut Street being abandoned by the son of the home’s late owner.
While several visitors at the meeting said they thought that the home had been abandoned following the owner’s death, members of the borough council did not state that the home had been abandoned or state that the owner’s son was in anyway responsible for the property.
Information later provided to the L-V states that ownership of the house in question has not fallen to the deceased owner’s son, and that the son has not been involved with the Chestnut Street property.