In last week’s Leader-Vindicator, the story relating to New Bethlehem Borough Council’s Nov. 15 meeting noted that the council unanimously voted to approve the 2023 preliminary budget and possible tax increase. While the six council members present did vote for the budget plan, it should be noted that councilman Colin Sheffer was absent from the meeting and did not vote on the matter.

