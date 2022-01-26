CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival theme contest.
Theme submissions are judged by their usability. The criteria includes: appropriate for media, catchy wording, appealing, marketable on merchandise and printed advertisements.
The theme winner receives a $50 gift certificate, two Autumn Leaf™ tumblers and a 2022 ALF™ T-shirt. The winner also receives invitations to the VIP Brunch, Sponsor Reception and to ride in the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards dinner.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board of Directors will be judging the theme. The creator of the winning theme will be notified as soon as a decision is reached by the panel of judges. All decisions made by the judges are final.
Anyone living, working or attending school in Clarion County can submit theme ideas. All submissions must be made no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 4. This deadline is firm and will not change.
All entries become the sole property of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry. When entering a theme, the name, address, and phone number of the creator should be included with the entry. Submissions may be mailed or hand-delivered to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry office at the following address: Autumn Leaf Festival, ATTN: 2022 Theme, 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Entries may also be emailed to info@clarionpa.com. For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at (814) 226-9161.